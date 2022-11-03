GMX (GMX) Trading 1.7% Higher This Week

GMX (GMX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. GMX has a total market capitalization of $324.99 million and approximately $32.26 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GMX has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. One GMX token can currently be bought for approximately $40.67 or 0.00200642 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,338.42 or 0.31451763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012284 BTC.

GMX Profile

GMX launched on August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,648,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,990,696 tokens. GMX’s official website is gmx.io. The official message board for GMX is medium.com/@gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GMX

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

