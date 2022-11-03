goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) Receives C$192.29 Average PT from Brokerages

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$191.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$225.00 to C$234.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$180.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of GSY opened at C$110.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$113.03. goeasy has a fifty-two week low of C$95.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$202.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.22, a quick ratio of 25.67 and a current ratio of 25.76.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.74 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$251.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$247.13 million. Equities analysts predict that goeasy will post 14.6400011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. goeasy’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

