Goldfinch (GFI) Price Reaches $0.65 on Major Exchanges

Goldfinch (GFI) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00003201 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a market capitalization of $17.91 million and $371,987.00 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch’s genesis date was January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,471,683 tokens. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official website is goldfinch.finance. The official message board for Goldfinch is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

