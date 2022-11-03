Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Stock Position Lifted by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSBD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after buying an additional 356,362 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 16.7% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,488,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,195,000 after buying an additional 213,162 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs BDC by 72.0% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 188,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 343.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 97,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSBD. Bank of America started coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NYSE:GSBD traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.05 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 40.40% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

