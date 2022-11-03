Golem (GLM) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last Week

Golem (GLM) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Golem token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $275.07 million and approximately $25.23 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Golem has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golem Token Profile

Golem’s launch date was November 11th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golem’s official website is golem.network. The Reddit community for Golem is https://reddit.com/r/golemproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Golem Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network.Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20.Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token -“

