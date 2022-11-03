Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock opened at $10.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $24.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Trading of Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GT. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the first quarter worth approximately $144,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 43.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 16.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

