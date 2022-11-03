Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after StockNews.com downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 46827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,942 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 81.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,652 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,899.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,204 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,506,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,971,000 after purchasing an additional 969,411 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 99.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 815,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

