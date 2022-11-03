Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

GT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Trading Down 6.5 %

GT stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.11. The company had a trading volume of 10,955,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,684. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.85. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $24.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 7.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,767,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,942 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 81.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,652 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,899.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,386,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,204 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,506,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,971,000 after acquiring an additional 969,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 99.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,366,000 after buying an additional 815,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.