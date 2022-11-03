GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.21

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.22, with a volume of 438299 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.72 target price on GoviEx Uranium and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$137.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company's flagship property is the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Mutanga project that consists of 3 mine permits situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

