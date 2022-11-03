Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.07

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 7525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Gowest Gold Stock Down 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$16.83 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.

About Gowest Gold

(Get Rating)

Gowest Gold Ltd. operates as a gold exploration and development company in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers 1 patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 56 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 11,185 hectares in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gowest Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gowest Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.