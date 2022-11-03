Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
GTE stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $464.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.15.
Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.79 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
