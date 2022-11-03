Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Price Target Raised to C$3.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.80 to C$3.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Down 10.0 %

GTE stock opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $464.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $2.15.

Get Gran Tierra Energy alerts:

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $205.79 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 17.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

About Gran Tierra Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 144.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.