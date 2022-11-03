Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.61-$5.62 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $908.10 million-$909.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $905.61 million. Grand Canyon Education also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.18-$2.19 EPS.

Grand Canyon Education Trading Down 0.4 %

LOPE opened at $100.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average is $88.65. Grand Canyon Education has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $104.14.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.07 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 66.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

