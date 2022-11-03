Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 374,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Graphic Packaging worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPK. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 15,887 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth $5,426,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.62.

In related news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $298,389.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.33 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $17.63 and a 12 month high of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Graphic Packaging’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

