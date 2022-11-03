Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Downgraded to “Hold” at TD Securities

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$30.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$31.00. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 1.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.67.

Shares of GWO traded down C$2.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$29.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,302,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,210. The company has a market cap of C$27.64 billion and a PE ratio of 8.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.02. The company has a quick ratio of 22.90, a current ratio of 26.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.97. Great-West Lifeco has a fifty-two week low of C$27.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$41.50.

Great-West Lifeco ( TSE:GWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$9.19 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.7587946 earnings per share for the current year.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement savings and income, annuity, and other specialty products.

