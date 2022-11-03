Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.13.

Several analysts have recently commented on GBNH shares. Clarus Securities reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Institutional Trading of Greenbrook TMS

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Greenbrook TMS by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 128,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Down 9.9 %

GBNH stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Greenbrook TMS has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.14 and a 200-day moving average of $2.49.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Greenbrook TMS had a negative return on equity of 204.64% and a negative net margin of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

