Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Greencoat Renewables Price Performance
LON:GRP opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £12.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The company has a current ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34. Greencoat Renewables has a 12-month low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.26 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.17.
About Greencoat Renewables
