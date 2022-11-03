Greencoat Renewables PLC (GRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

Greencoat Renewables PLC (LON:GRP – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:GRP opened at GBX 1.13 ($0.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £12.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09. The company has a current ratio of 15.32, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34. Greencoat Renewables has a 12-month low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.26 ($0.01). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.17.

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

