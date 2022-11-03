Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) was down 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.95. Approximately 1,335 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

