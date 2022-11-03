Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 7,738 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 52,087 shares.The stock last traded at $225.00 and had previously closed at $228.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.69. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 1,915.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

