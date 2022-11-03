Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 5,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 112,920 shares.The stock last traded at $2.10 and had previously closed at $2.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $739.12 million for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 8.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVAL. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter worth $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the second quarter worth $104,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 92.4% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 80,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 38,514 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 16.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 45,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

