GSK plc Plans Dividend of GBX 13.75 (LON:GSK)

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
GSK Trading Down 0.7 %
GSK stock opened at GBX 1,436 ($16.60) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,356.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,580.86. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($14.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £58.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,268.07.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($15.31) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($49,292.17). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,288,666.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About GSK
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
See Also
