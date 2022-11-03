GSK plc Plans Dividend of GBX 13.75 (LON:GSK)

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.75 ($0.16) per share on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,436 ($16.60) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,356.64 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,580.86. GSK has a one year low of GBX 1,280.92 ($14.81) and a one year high of GBX 1,824.40 ($21.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of £58.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,268.07.

In related news, insider Jonathan Symonds bought 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,324 ($15.31) per share, for a total transaction of £42,632.80 ($49,292.17). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,237 shares of company stock worth $4,288,666.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,950 ($22.55) to GBX 1,580 ($18.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,475 ($17.05) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,820 ($21.04) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($22.84) target price on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,704 ($19.70).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

