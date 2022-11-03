Guggenheim Cuts Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target to $18.00

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Guggenheim from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on YMAB. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $63.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.50.

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $3.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.26). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 338.68% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The firm had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,296,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 386.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after acquiring an additional 316,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

