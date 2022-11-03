Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:GOF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,337. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $19.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Ronald E. Toupin, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,530.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $93,380.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the second quarter worth about $1,360,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 29,084 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,668,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

