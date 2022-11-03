Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBAB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.90. 37,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,419. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 21,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

Dividend History for Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

