H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Acquired by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 514,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in H World Group were worth $19,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Serenity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in H World Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,682,000. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth $14,491,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,213,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the period. Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of H World Group by 2,097.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 406,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 388,100 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of H World Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Get H World Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HTHT. StockNews.com raised H World Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. HSBC reduced their price target on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H World Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.97.

H World Group Stock Performance

Shares of HTHT stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $32.30. 33,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.12. H World Group Limited has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. H World Group had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 12.25%. Research analysts predict that H World Group Limited will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

H World Group Profile

(Get Rating)

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for H World Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H World Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.