Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 557,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 7,082,209 shares.The stock last traded at $6.14 and had previously closed at $6.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Haleon in a report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $280.00.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Haleon

Haleon Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at $52,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,493,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in Haleon in the third quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $835,000. Finally, Siena Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000.

(Get Rating)

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.