Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $787.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 64.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

