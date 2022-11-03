Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.
Hanmi Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $3.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.6%.
Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $25.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.07. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $28.84. The company has a market capitalization of $787.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.
HAFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
