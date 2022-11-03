Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in ASML by 12.6% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 308.4% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of ASML by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on ASML from €815.00 ($815.00) to €615.00 ($615.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Societe Generale cut their price target on ASML from €595.00 ($595.00) to €520.00 ($520.00) in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($960.00) to €920.00 ($920.00) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $674.18.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Announces Dividend

NASDAQ ASML traded down $4.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $441.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731,014. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $881.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $457.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $507.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.1393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.46%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.