Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harsco in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Harsco’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $481.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.78 million. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Harsco from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Harsco from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Harsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of HSC opened at $5.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.55. Harsco has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $17.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Harsco in the third quarter worth $82,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Harsco by 37.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 125,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in Harsco in the third quarter worth about $1,268,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Harsco in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Harsco in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

