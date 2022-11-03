Havencrest Healthcare Partners Sells 58,500 Shares of The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating) major shareholder Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 58,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $230,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,011,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,204,687.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Havencrest Healthcare Partners also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 41,855 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total value of $196,299.95.

On Friday, October 28th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,091 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $252,120.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 52,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $270,900.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 29,400 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $146,412.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 12,000 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total value of $57,960.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 8,249 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $37,945.40.

On Friday, October 14th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 9,800 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $44,492.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,343 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $67,412.10.

On Monday, October 10th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 21,500 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $93,095.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Havencrest Healthcare Partners sold 14,652 shares of Oncology Institute stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $67,838.76.

TOI stock opened at $3.84 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.23. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $12.66.

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $60.92 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Oncology Institute by 2,410.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,641 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Oncology Institute in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Oncology Institute in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

