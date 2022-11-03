HBT Financial, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:HBT)

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

NASDAQ:HBT opened at $20.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $600.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $16.09 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

HBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 877,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,950,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

