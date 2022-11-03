Head-To-Head Analysis: Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) and SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC – Get Rating) and SKYX Platforms (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Capstone Companies and SKYX Platforms, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A SKYX Platforms 0 0 0 0 N/A

SKYX Platforms has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 380.77%. Given SKYX Platforms’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SKYX Platforms is more favorable than Capstone Companies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.9% of SKYX Platforms shares are held by institutional investors. 39.9% of Capstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.8% of SKYX Platforms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Capstone Companies and SKYX Platforms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Companies -369.74% -108.71% -53.06% SKYX Platforms N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Capstone Companies has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SKYX Platforms has a beta of -2515.89, indicating that its stock price is 251,689% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capstone Companies and SKYX Platforms’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Companies $690,000.00 5.29 -$1.96 million ($0.03) -2.45 SKYX Platforms $40,000.00 6,326.58 -$5.73 million N/A N/A

Capstone Companies has higher revenue and earnings than SKYX Platforms.

Summary

SKYX Platforms beats Capstone Companies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capstone Companies

Capstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells consumer home light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products for indoor and outdoor applications worldwide. Its lighting products include connected surfaces-smart mirrors, standard rectangular wardrobe/fitness mirrors, LED puck lights, LED under cabinet light bars, LED motion sensor lights, Eco-i-Lites, wireless remote-control outlets, and wireless remote-controlled LED accent lights. The company markets its products under the Capstone Lighting brand name, as well as under the Hoover Home LED brand through a network of direct sales force, retailers, and distributors. It sells its products through retail warehouse clubs, hardware centers, and e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as CHDT Corporation and changed its name to Capstone Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Capstone Companies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

About SKYX Platforms

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings. It offers power-plugs; universal power-plug and receptacle products; and smart products. The company was formerly known as SQL Technologies Corp. and changed its name to SKYX Platforms Corp. in June 2022. SKYX Platforms Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, Florida.

