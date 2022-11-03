Head-To-Head Review: Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) & Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) and Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seres Therapeutics has a beta of 2.81, indicating that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Seres Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enanta Pharmaceuticals -134.21% -32.42% -28.72% Seres Therapeutics -75.48% -100.32% -30.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

97.1% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.1% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Seres Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Seres Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enanta Pharmaceuticals 0 3 4 0 2.57 Seres Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $76.29, indicating a potential upside of 81.20%. Seres Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.67%. Given Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enanta Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Seres Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enanta Pharmaceuticals and Seres Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enanta Pharmaceuticals $97.07 million 9.03 -$79.00 million ($5.86) -7.21 Seres Therapeutics $144.93 million 7.61 -$65.58 million ($1.14) -7.80

Seres Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Enanta Pharmaceuticals. Seres Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enanta Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals beats Seres Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc., a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI). It is also developing SER-155, a cultivated bacteria microbiome drug, which is Phase Ib clinical trial to reduce incidences of gastrointestinal infections, bloodstream infections, and graft versus host diseases in immunocompromised patients receiving allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and solid organ transplants. In addition, the company engages in the development of SER-287 and SER-301 that are in Phase Ib to treat ulcerative colitis; SER-401 for patients with metastatic melanoma; and SER-262 to treat Clostridioides difficile infection. It has license and collaboration agreements with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. The company was formerly known as Seres Health, Inc. and changed its name to Seres Therapeutics, Inc. in May 2015. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

