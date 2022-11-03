Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.71.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEINY. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Heineken from €109.00 ($109.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Heineken from €116.00 ($116.00) to €114.00 ($114.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Heineken from €125.00 ($125.00) to €120.00 ($120.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Heineken from €123.00 ($123.00) to €105.00 ($105.00) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Heineken from €79.00 ($79.00) to €77.00 ($77.00) in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Heineken Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HEINY opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.70. Heineken has a 52-week low of $40.18 and a 52-week high of $59.35.

Heineken Cuts Dividend

About Heineken

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.1973 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

