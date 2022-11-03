Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Director Brian L. Vance Sells 5,148 Shares

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) Director Brian L. Vance sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $168,494.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,106.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,082. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 0.63.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.
HFWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Heritage Financial to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Heritage Financial to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday.
Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.
