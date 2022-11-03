Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $3.40 on Top Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $3.40 or 0.00016797 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market cap of $124.33 million and approximately $644,762.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,257.81 or 0.99991677 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00007932 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00041537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00043813 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00022754 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hermez Network

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.40319213 USD and is up 7.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $638,852.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.