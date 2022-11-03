Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 56,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 430,562 shares.The stock last traded at $29.27 and had previously closed at $28.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.64.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hess Midstream

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.5627 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 109.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HESM. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $621,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 214,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.