HEX (HEX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8.35 Million

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. In the last seven days, HEX has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One HEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0393 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $22.47 billion and approximately $8.35 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003285 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,316.19 or 0.31190891 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012182 BTC.
HEX Profile
HEX’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
