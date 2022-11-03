HI (HI) Price Hits $0.0453 on Major Exchanges

HI (HI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. During the last week, HI has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $125.35 million and $628,983.00 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,253.58 or 1.00018056 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00007983 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020339 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00041576 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00044075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000469 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022925 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004863 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.04529291 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $572,507.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

