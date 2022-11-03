Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.077 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of HFRO stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $11.16. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,231. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $12.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35.

Institutional Trading of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 41,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $639,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $4,851,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Company Profile

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

