Hive Price Reaches $0.48 on Exchanges (HIVE)

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Hive has a total market capitalization of $215.00 million and approximately $8.34 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hive has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Get Hive alerts:

HIVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 448,211,757 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

