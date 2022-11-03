Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) CFO Karleen Marie Oberton Sells 14,545 Shares

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hologic Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.23. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.78 and a 52 week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1,549.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,594,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $249,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,216 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 114.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,790,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $193,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the first quarter valued at $79,621,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Hologic by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,896,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $145,664,000 after buying an additional 995,854 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.18.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

