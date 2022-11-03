Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.60

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.28.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Hong Kong Technology Venture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Hong Kong Technology Venture Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46.
Hong Kong Technology Venture Announces Dividend
Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Profile
Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions, such as an integrated eCommerce solution as a service to supermarkets or retailers.
