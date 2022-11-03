Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.67. 255,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $126,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $385,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $560,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth $332,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.