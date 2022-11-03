Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

Horace Mann Educators updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.70-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HMN shares. TheStreet cut Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HMN traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.67. 255,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $42.95.

Horace Mann Educators last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.70 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Horace Mann Educators

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $126,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $385,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the first quarter worth about $560,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Horace Mann Educators by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter worth $332,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN)

