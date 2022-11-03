Horizen Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.61 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $13.54 or 0.00066765 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $163.73 million and approximately $10.61 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00251210 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00085951 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001242 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003362 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

