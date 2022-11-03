Horizon Global (HZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 9th.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.22 million during the quarter.

Shares of HZN stock opened at $0.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89. Horizon Global has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $8.75.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

