Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Acquires 300 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

3M Stock Down 1.9 %

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,151. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $122.86 on Thursday. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. 3M’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

