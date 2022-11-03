Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RENN Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RCG – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,850 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RENN Fund were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RCG. Mad River Investors grew its holdings in shares of RENN Fund by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RENN Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Pecaut & CO. grew its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 89,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 198,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 32,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of RENN Fund by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get RENN Fund alerts:

RENN Fund Stock Performance

RENN Fund stock opened at $2.11 on Thursday. RENN Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $3.28.

RENN Fund Profile

RENN Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by RENN Capital Group, Inc The fund is co-managed by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap and mid-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RENN Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RENN Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.