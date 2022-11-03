Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC reduced its position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $617,041,000 after buying an additional 861,832 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ABB during the first quarter worth about $22,145,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of ABB by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after purchasing an additional 403,624 shares during the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the second quarter worth about $5,782,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,946,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 203,012 shares during the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 28 to CHF 26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ABB from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.54.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $27.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.28. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

