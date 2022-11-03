Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 14.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $49.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day moving average of $48.16. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

