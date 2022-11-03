Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC Sells 360 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 467,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 138.61, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $164.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.45.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $794.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 164.13% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Match Group from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Match Group to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

